Spain's Esteve to invest 15B euros to build Chinese APIs plant

Spanish pharmaceutical and fine-chemicals company Laboratorios Esteve plans to invest 15.0 million euros ($18.1 million) to build a new 200 cubic-meter active principles ingredients factory in Shaoxing, China, a company spokeswoman confirmed to the Marketletter. The firm hopes to bring the plant on-stream before the end of 2006. The plant will supply APIs for Esteve's Spanish pharmaceutical factories and for third parties in Europe and the USA, the spokeswoman noted.

Barcelona-based Esteve will pursue the project through 61%-owned Chinese subsidiary Esteve Huayi Pharmaceutical, of which China's Yiwu Huayi Investment owns the other 39%.

With the new facility, located 200 kilometers southeast of Shanghai, Esteve will boost its Chinese APIs production. The firm already runs a 140-cubic meter factory in Yiwu, southeast China, which employs 200 people. Esteve makes a range of drugs targeting cardiovascular, respiratory, allergy and dermatology ailments, among others.