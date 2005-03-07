Spain's Faes Farma sees 2004 net profit boosted by a one-time gain

Spanish drugs company Faes Farma has posted a 22% jump in 2004 net profit to 23.8 million euros ($31.1 million), but the results came mostly from a 5.0 million-euro extraordinary gain, the company acknowledged in a statement to local stock market watchdog, the CNMV.

The Basque country-based group's revenues fell 5.9% to 163.0 million euros while operating profits plunged 22% to 19.3 million euros. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization also declined 9.7% to 36.5 million euros. EBITDA margins fell from 23.3% to 22.4%.