Spain's pharma owed 2.2B euros by govt

Spanish drug federation Farmaindustria has demanded that the government must pay 2.2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) in overdue public-health bills and that it fulfils the legislated 60-day grace period for meeting outstanding payments.
In a speech to the Spanish Senate, Farmaindustria's general manager, Humberto Arnes, said that the industry cannot afford continued payment delays "which often reach one year and in some cases two years" over the two-month deadline.
The delays generate "liquidity problems for companies, especially 'pymes' [small and mid-size firms], which very often push them out of the competition," Farmaindustria said in a statement," adding that "they also have negative fiscal repercussions because companies have to pay tax on earnings they have yet to receive."
