Spain's planned Rx law "will distort trade"

Spain's planned Drug Law (Marketletters passim) has put the market in a state of concern, says Carlos Gonzalez Bosch, newly-nominated president of the Cofares drug distribution cooperative, which holds 18.7% of the Spanish market.

Government measures would slow the market this year, he said, adding that there are aspects of the law that will distort drug trading in Spain. Therefore, distributors are calling for guarantees from drugmakers on product supply, as well as on discounts to pharmacies and other aspects of trading which the new law seems intended to exclude. He also discussed the planned legal requirements on drug product traceability, saying the government "knew very well" that the industry did not have adequate technological means to achieve this.