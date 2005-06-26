Spain's Zeltia raises capital

Zeltia SA, a Spanish consumer chemicals and biotechnology group, says that its board of directors has authorized a capital increase through a private placement with qualified international institutional investors.

This is expected to raise approximately 100.0 million euros ($121.5 million). A "green shoe" of up to 15% of the amount raised can be exercised by HSBC, which is the sole bookrunner on the transaction.

The funds raised will be used to further the continued research, development and commercialization of cancer products being developed by PharmaMar, Zeltia's biotechnology subsidiary.