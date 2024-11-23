Spain Seeks 3%-6% Drug Price Cuts

To help contain public health spending, the Spanish drug industry hasbeen asked to cut drug prices by 3%-6%, Spanish Health Ministry Undersecretary Enrique Castillon has said.
Tax Secretary Juan Costa is meeting with regional financial officials to reach agreement on health financing for the coming year, reports Reuters. The government plans to raise public health spending by adding 25 billion pesetas ($166.4 million) for the years 2000 and 2001.
