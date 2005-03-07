Spanish 4.2% pharma discount takes effect

At the beginning of March, Spain imposed a general 4.2% discount on the price of all medicines which have been on the market for more than one year, except those which are covered by the reference price system or whose prices are no more than 2 euros ($3.30).
The measure affects around 4,500 products, whose prices will be reduced a further 2% in 2005, and it is expected to save some 500.0 million euros this year and next.
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