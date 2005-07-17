Spanish biotech plea for more investment

Spain's biotechnology industry is lobbying the government to increase investment and introduce measures to help it develop even though state biotechnology expenditures doubled last year.
Grouped under largest federation, the Asebio, the industry has sent an open letter to Prime Minister Jose Rodriguez Zapatero urging him to increase the state's R&D budget to ensure that the biotechnology sector remains competitive in Europe. Spain spent 1.1% of its Gross Domestic Product on R&D last year, which is below the 1.9% average invested by European Union member countries, Asebio sources claimed.
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