Spanish drugmakers deny shortages claim

Farmaindustria, the Spanish pharmaceutical industry federation, has denied reports that the country is suffering significant drug shortages. However, it added, major retagging initiatives to adapt medicines to the government's new reference pricing scheme (Marketletters passim) were making some supplies scarce, albeit on a one-time basis.
The need to re-price over 3,000 products could have caused "minor adjustments in filling orders in January, but this doesn't mean we can talk about a problem...and cause public alarm," the group said in a statement.
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