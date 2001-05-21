Spanish govt seeks to boost generics sales

The Spanish Ministry of Health is trying to determine how to increasesales of generics as a way to cut the country's drugs bill, reports El Pais newspaper. Drug spending rose 7.5% in 2000 to 1,000 billion pesetas ($5.27 billion), and grew 5% in first-quarter 2001 over the like, year-earlier quarter, it says.

The report also notes a study commissioned by generic firm Ratiopharm which found that, while 67% of Spanish doctors prescribe generics, 58% of them do not mention cost-savings to their patients. The study also says that sales of generics at pharmacies rose 488% in second-quarter 2001 from the same period of 2000, and that the number of Spanish patients who know what a generic is had risen from 48% in July 2000 to 80% now. However, some 62% of patients aged over 60 have never had a generic prescribed for them, it adds.