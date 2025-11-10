Spanish Industry Backs Parallel Import Ban

The Spanish pharmaceutical industry association Farmaindustria has opposed the lifting of the European Commission's ban on exports of parallel-imported medicines from Spain and Portugal to other European Union countries (Marketletter october 16) on the grounds that this would be premature, and is urging the Spanish government to extend the prohibition for a further seven years.

The association says that ending the moratorium now could well drive multinational companies to shut down operations in Spain and pull out of licensing agreements in the country. Cedef, a Madrid-based institute specializing in European pharmaceutical law, says that parallel imports from Spain would reduce revenues of 12 northern European drug majors by about 20.5 billion pesetas ($176.34 million), on top of the 59.2 billion pesetas which they stand to lose next year from patent expiries. These losses would cancel out the profits which these companies make in Spain, says Cedef, and it would therefore make sense for them to stop marketing these products in Spain.

Cedef puts the current market for parallel imports in Europe at $600 million-$1 billion, reports the Financial Times.