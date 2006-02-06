Spanish industry body Farmaindustria tightens grip on drug promotions

Spanish drugmakers association Farmaindustria's Codigo Deontologico de Buenas Practicas Para la Promocion de los Medicamentos, which regulates prescription-drugs promotions in the country, has made significant progress in 2005, the federation reported.
In a statement, Spain's largest pharmaceutical-industry lobby group, said the code's supervisory unit, or USD, carried out 1,801 preventative activities, up from 814 in 2005, involving a total 142 pharmaceutical companies. The actions covered 93% of the prescription drug market, Farmaindustria said.
According to a Farmaindustria spokeswoman, a "preventative" activity constitutes an inspection by Farmaindustria personnel of a company's promotional plans before they is carried out. "These are a series of measures that guarantee that the action complies with the code's requirements," she said.
