Spanish Osteoporosis Market Forecasts

21 November 1994

The market for hormone replacement therapy in Spain is expected to demonstrate average annual growth of 8% to the year 2003, reaching a value of 533 million pesetas ($4.1 million) in that year compared to 95 million pesetas in 1994, according to a new study, entitled Pharmacast Osteoporosis Spain, from IMS company Pharma Strategy Group Ltd.

Sales of osteoporotic drugs, such as vitamin D, calcium, calcitonin and bone growth regulators, on the other hand, are forecast, as a group, to show a marginal decline during the period, with total annual sales of 13 billion pesetas by 2003. Within this group, however, bisphosphonates and calcium products will show growth of over 100% in the period, boosted by the launch of new products such as Merck & Co's alendronate, while calcitonins will decline significantly, to lose about 30% market share by the end of the period, although they will remain as the largest class in the group.

