Spanish pharma expenditure slows

Pharmaceutical spending in Spain increased 6.4% in 2004 over the previous year, but the Ministry of Health says it is content with current trends because, last year, the growth in expenditures stabilized for the first time.
Drug spending had gone up 12.2% in 2003 and, during 1998-2002, the health funds increased their expenditures in this area 7.5%-11.0%. The trend appears to be leveling off and doctors in the autonomous regions of Andalucia and Castille are now considering cost-benefit factors when prescribing.
Health Minister Elena Salgado Mendez will seek to block spending growth further by introducing legislation next month which will introduce a compulsory price reduction of 4.2% for all drug products which have been on the market for more than one year.
