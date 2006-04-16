Spanish pharma goes to court for hospital debts

Spanish drug industry group Farmaindustria has begun legal action against the country's hospitals for late pay-ment, following the steady increase in debt owed to drug firms, over a five year period. Humberto Arnes, Farma-industria's director general, estimates the arrears at about 2.1 billion euros ($2.54 billion). The drug firms' complaints will be heard in Spain's autonomous regional courts, Mr Arnes said.

Those companies most affected by the unpaid bills are understood to be Swiss drugmakers Roche and Novartis, Spanish drug firms Juste and Laboratorios del Dr Esteve SA, USA-based major Bristol-Myers Squibb and Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany's leading drug company. Sums of money owed since 2001 have risen at an annual average rate of 24.3% from 918.0 million euros.

Andalucia and Valencia "worst payers"