Spanish Pharma sees losses from new laws

The director general of Farmaindustria, the Spanish pharmaceutical industry association, has said the companies most affected by projected new legislation for the drug sector will be pushed into a loss-making situation as a result of planned changes.
Umberto Arnes noted that the Spanish drug industry generates annual sales of some 10.0 billion euros ($11.90 billion) but in the wake of the new law volume could fall 10% - a drop of some 1.5 billion euros, and some companies might see their turnover decline 20%.
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