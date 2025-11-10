Spanish State Intervention In The Drug Industry

After lengthy negotiations, the Spanish pharmaceutical industry association Farmaindustria has now reached agreement with the Spanish government on drug spending controls and other issues such as prices and generics (Marketletter July 24).

The Spanish Office of Health Economics (OES) has produced a paper looking at economic aspects to be considered in a pact between the drug industry and the state. The OES says that the Spanish health administration's interests are centered on the necessity of maintaining pharmaceutical public spending at levels compatible with the budget, at a time when reducing the public deficit is the principle objective of the government's economics policy.

The important role of the pharmaceutical sector in both Spanish industry and the economy, and the political objective of continuing to guarantee Spanish people the levels of quality and availability through pharmaceutical reimbursement, as happens at the moment, are the main factors that have to be taken into account when evaluating possible methods of containing pharmaceutical spending, according to the OES.