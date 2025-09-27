Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Saturday 27 September 2025

A clinical-stage biotech developing targeted therapies in endocrinology and immunology, with a lead focus on addressing cortisol excess in metabolic and inflammatory diseases.

The company’s lead candidate, clofutriben (SPI-62), is an oral small molecule that selectively inhibits 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (HSD-1). This enzyme converts inactive cortisone into active cortisol within cells. By lowering intracellular cortisol, clofutriben is intended to reduce metabolic and inflammatory damage in specific tissues such as liver, muscle, and fat.

The pipeline currently focuses on three indications. In endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, clofutriben has completed a Phase II trial and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as of Q3 2025. In polymyalgia rheumatica, a Phase II study is ongoing, testing clofutriben in combination with prednisolone to evaluate whether it can lower steroid requirements. In autonomous cortisol secretion, the company is working with academic partners at Oxford and Sheffield universities on a Phase II study to test the drug in patients with adrenal tumors that overproduce cortisol.

Sparrow has raised more than $120 million in funding to date. Its most recent financing was a $61.8 million Series B round in 2025, supported by institutional investors such as OrbiMed and Driehaus Capital. These resources are intended to fund ongoing Phase II studies and prepare for later-stage development of clofutriben across multiple cortisol-driven diseases.

