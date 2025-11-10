Sparta Pushing Chinese Retinoid drugs

Sparta Pharmaceuticals of North Carolina in the USA has filed applications with the US Patent Office for a number of retinoid compounds on behalf of the Materia Medica Institute, based in the Chinese capital, Beijing. The retinoids have shown activity in the treatment of acne, psoriasis and various cancerous and premalignant conditions. The most important quality of the compounds is that they are reportedly free of teratogenic effects, a factor which limits the use of available retinoid preparations.
