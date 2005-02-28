Spectrum buys rights to endo B cancer program

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals of the USA has purchased an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize endothelin B agonists for the treatment of cancer from US privately-held firm Chicago Labs. The latter firm originally licensed the technology and related patents from the University of Illinois.

Under the terms of the deal, Spectrum will pay Chicago Labs an upfront fee of $100,000, as well as payments upon the attainment of certain development, regulatory and sales milestones, turnover-based royalties and a portion of sublicense income, if any.