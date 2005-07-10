Spectrum celebrates pipeline at BIO

At the Biotechnology Industry Organization's annual international convention, the head of US drugmaker Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Rajesh Shrotriya, has reviewed the firm's diversified product portfolio, recent progress in its drug development program and strategy for sustainable growth

Dr Shrotriya said that Spectrum is focused on advancing its proprietary oncology drug program, which currently includes one candidate in a Phase III trial and four in Phase II studies for five different indications.