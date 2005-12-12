Spectrum enrolls Ph III satraplatin study

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has announced the achievement of target enrollment in the Phase III registrational trial of its lead drug candidate satraplatin, the only orally-bioavailable platinum-based compound in advanced clinical development.
The SPARC trial (Satraplatin and Prednisone Against Refractory Cancer) managed by the company's co-development partner, GPC Biotech AG of Germany, is a multicenter, multinational, double-blind, randomized study that is assessing the safety and efficacy of satraplatin in combination with prednisone as a second-line chemotherapy in patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer. More than 200 clinical sites in 15 countries on four continents have now achieved the goal of accruing 912 patients. A number of additional patients are in screening, and GPC Biotech will allow those patients to complete the process and either be randomized into the trial or disqualified, in accordance with the trial protocol.
Rajesh Shrotriya, chief executive of Spectrum, said: "the rapid accrual rate of the SPARC trial supports the need for effective second-line chemotherapy treatments for hormone- refractory prostate cancer patients. Working in conjunction with our partner, GPC Biotech, we are committed to completing this study and moving forward in the registration process as expeditiously as possible."
