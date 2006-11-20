Spectrum/Par settle with GSK

US firm Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has reached a settlement agreement, the terms of which remain confidential, with UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline relating to patent litigation over the latter's migraine drug Imitrex (sumatriptan), which has annual sales in the USA of around $200.0 million. As a result, Spectrum will receive a $5.0 million milestone payment from Par Pharmaceutical, which had contracted to sell and distribute the former's generics.
