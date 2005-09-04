Spectrum's Ozarelix Ph II trial due to begin

USA-based group Spectrum Pharmaceutical has completed enrollment of patients suffering from hormone-dependent prostate cancer for Phase II trials of its drug Ozarelix (a fourth-generation luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone).

The multicenter study is an open label trial, designed to evaluate the drugs effect upon hormone level, primarily testosterone, in addition to recording any anti-tumoral activity. The program will be conducted as a collaboration between Spectrum and its European partner AEterna Zentaris and is expected to yield results in early 2006.

The company notes that preliminary data report that no allergic reactions have been observed, althought these are a common side effect of other drugs in this class.