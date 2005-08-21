SPECTRUM week to Aug 15

------------------------------------- Stock Close %Change On Week King Pharma $14.0 +28.0 Toyama 410 yen +9.0 Biogen Idec $41.71 +8.8 Elan 6.60 euros +8.2 LION Bioscience 1.34 euros +7.2 Sumitomo 619 yen +7.1 Akzo Nobel 33.92 euros +3.0 Roche 175.2 SwFr -2.2 UCB 45.28 euros -2.3 MorphoSys 34.43 euros -4.0 Cytogen $4.58 -6.7 Provalis 6.87 pence -11.3 -------------------------------------
