SPECTRUM week to Dec 12

------------------------------------------- Stock Close %Change On Week Protherics 76.00 pence +44.1 Elan Corp 10.51 euros +25.2 Cytogen $3.54 +18.0 Fidia 4.81 euros +12.9 Allergan $109.94 +5.9 Mitsubishi Pharma 778 yen +5.5 Santen Pharma 3,250 yen +5.5 MorphoSys 38.25 euros +3.6 Bayer 33.88 euros -2.5 Mochida 1,028 yen -6.5 Cephalon $55.79 -9.6 Phytopharm 55.50 pence -12.2 --------------------------------------------
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
