SPECTRUM week to Dec 5

------------------------------------------- Stock Close %Change On Week Dainippon Sumitomo 1,169 yen +13.1 Berna Biotech 13.60 SwFr +11.5 ArQule $7.13 +8.0 Valeant Pharma $18.01 +7.8 SkyePharma 51.50 pence +6.7 Sorin 1.74 euros +6.1 Bayer 34.76 euros +4.0 Novartis 69.10 SwFr -0.4 Taisho Pharma 2,155 yen -2.0 Solvay 93.40 euros -8.3 Affymetrix $45.65 -9.6 Phytopharm 63.25 pence -19.4 -------------------------------------------
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze