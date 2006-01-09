SPECTRUM week to Jan 9

--------------------------------------- Stock Close % Change On Week Toyama 757 yen +40.0 Medarex $13.85 +36.6 Schwarz 53.80 euros +18.9 Cephalon $64.74 +16.0 Berna Biotech 15.65 SwFr +15.1 Protherics 86.50 pence +13.8 bioMerieux 44.58 euros +6.7 Roche 197.30 SwFr -3.0 UCB 40.00 EUROS -4.8 Mochida 972 yen -5.4 Provalis 1.85 pence -6.1 Immune Response $0.09 -43.7 ----------------------------------------
