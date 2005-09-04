Speedel to list on SWX Swiss Exchange

Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical firm Speedel says that it has applied for the listing of its shares on the SWX Swiss Exchange main segment, without a public offering. The first trading day has been approved as September 8 and the shares will be traded under the symbol SPPN. To be listed are 6,783,405 currently-issued registered shares with a nominal value of 2.00 Swiss francs each. The company is not issuing new shares and is not raising funds at this point in time. The listing also covers conditional capital of up to 1,537,190 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 2.00 each.

Chief executive Alice Huxley said: "Speedel has reached the maturity to be a listed company. Our prime objectives in this listing process are to better position the company within its international biopharmaceutical peer group, to have a broader shareholder base and to obtain analyst research coverage. With our mature and diverse pipeline, sustainable revenues to be expected as of 2007, the strong backing of our current shareholders and the proven track-record of our experienced management team, Speedel is well-positioned for future growth as one of Europe's premier public biopharmaceutical companies."