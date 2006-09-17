Speedel welcomes positive SPP100 Ph II/III trial data

Swiss biopharmaceutical company Speedel said that data from Phase II/III trials of the oral renin inhibitor SPP100 (aliskiren, Rasilez) provide further evidence of its efficacy in lowering blood pressure in hypertensive patients. The findings are derived from seven studies that enrolled 7,060 individuals with mild-to-moderate forms of the condition.

The pooled analysis was presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, by Swiss drug major Novartis, which originally out-licensed the drug to Speedel for Phase I and II development before exercising a license-back option in 2002 (Marketletters passim). In April this year, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' Rasilez New Drug Application for review for use in the treatment of hypertension.