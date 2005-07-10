Speedier fast-track reviews in Japan

In Japan, the standard review time for New Drug Application filings for the 19 products which were approved during 2004 averaged 21.9 months, 1.4 months longer than in the previous year, according to a survey conducted by the Office of Pharmaceutical Industry Research, a Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association think tank.

However, it adds, six fewer drugs were approved last year compared to 2003, and it attributes the extended review to the inauguration of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency in April 2004.