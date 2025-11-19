SPI BUYS STAKE IN RUSSIAN FIRM

SPI Pharmaceuticals has reported that it will acquire a 48% stake in Oktybar, a Russian pharmaceutical firm based in St Petersburg, in exchange for 30,000 shares of SPI stock and other investments. SPI has also offered to purchase, with its stock, the 40% stake owned by the company's employees.

SPI notes that it is the first US company to transfer its stock to a Russian firm in such a deal since the time of the Russian revolution in 1917.