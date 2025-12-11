Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, with an additional site in Denmark (Aarhus). The company is developing macrophage-targeted therapies intended for patients globally, and operates within the Benelux–Nordic life-sciences ecosystem with active academic collaborations in Belgium and Denmark.

Founding and History

Spica Therapeutics was founded on pioneering macrophage biology research originating from the University of Aarhus, the University of Southern Denmark, and INSERM (Centre d’Immunologie de Marseille-Luminy). The company emerged from stealth in January 2025, supported by Bioqube Ventures’ venture creation model. In June 2025, Spica announced the close of a €10 million Seed financing round, and in August 2025 it reported securing a €1 million grant from Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO) to accelerate development of its lead oncology program toward early IND-enabling studies.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Spica Therapeutics focuses on identifying and targeting pathogenic macrophage subsets to address diseases where macrophages drive pathology. Current focus areas include:

Oncology: targeting immunosuppressive, disease-driving macrophage populations in solid tumors

Fibroinflammatory diseases: addressing macrophage-driven inflammation and tissue remodeling

Autoimmune diseases: leveraging macrophage subset biology as a therapeutic entry point

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Spica’s core platform is its proprietary functional macrophage fingerprinting technology, designed to identify disease-relevant macrophage subsets and enable selective targeting strategies. Its lead therapeutic approach includes depleting anti-CD163 monoclonal antibodies aimed at eliminating pathogenic macrophage subsets implicated in oncology and fibroinflammatory disease biology.

Key Personnel

James Rush, PhD: Chief Executive Officer

Jim Van heusden, PhD: Independent Chairman

Anders Etzerodt, PhD: Chief Scientific Officer & Co-founder

Jonas H. Graversen, PhD: Danish Site Head & Co-founder

Hilde Revets, PhD: Director, Non-clinical Development (also referenced in non-clinical/operations leadership in public communications)

Geert Tackaert, MEc: Finance Director

Strategic Partnerships

Spica has highlighted collaborations in Belgium to strengthen translational development, including work with Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and VIB. Public communications around the VLAIO grant also reference collaboration with VUB- and VIB-associated groups focused on molecular imaging/therapy and myeloid cell immunology, supporting target validation, translational studies, and non-clinical development.





