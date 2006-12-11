Squeeze out of minority Schering shareholders

German drug major Bayer plans to acquire the remaining outstanding shares of Schering AG - just under 4% of its share capital - by means of a squeeze-out, a legally defined procedure that involves passing a resolution at a shareholders' meeting to exclude Schering's minority shareholders from the company in return for adequate cash compensation, which Bayer has determined as 98.98 euros ($131.40) per Schering share, a figure confirmed by the court-appointed auditor. The shares would then be transferred to the main shareholder, Bayer Schering GmbH.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze