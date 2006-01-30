Saturday 8 November 2025

SRI Int opens center of excellence in infectious disease, biodefense

30 January 2006

SRI International, a California, USA-based independent non-profit R&D organization, has formed a Center of Excellence in Infectious Disease and Biodefense. This, the group says, will create new opportunities and approaches to identifying drugs, biologics and vaccines to prevent and treat infectious diseases, including those of concern for biodefense. Rae Lyn Burke has been appointed the director of the new Center. Dr Burke joined SRI in 2002 and previously served as senior director of virology at Chiron Corp.

The Center enhances SRI's position as a leading resource for drug and biotherapeutic discovery and preclinical development and will attract scientific leaders, partners, projects and funding as it engages researchers from a range of scientific disciplines to accelerate drug discovery, the organization says. It will also perform basic research on disease mechanisms and provide full-service preclinical contract research and development capabilities to partners. The Center will draw on SRI's many years of experience and success in the field of drug development for infectious diseases as exemplified by the anti-malarial halofantrine.

Dr Burke said: "our new Center of Excellence in Infectious Disease and Biodefense will facilitate partnerships and collaborations that lead to major breakthroughs for the toughest challenges in biotechnology. Through collaboration with other SRI research groups, the Center is working at the intersection of multiple scientific disciplines to create platforms for the next generation of drug development in areas such as drug delivery, real-time diagnostics and systems biology."

