Sri Lankan SPC Urges Use Of Generics

The chairman of Sri Lanka's State Pharmaceutical Corporation, Colvin Goonaratne, has launched a vigorous campaign against the use of branded drugs.
Advocating the use of generics, he says that when the SPC imports drugs under the generic name they are among the cheapest in the world. For example, brand-name valium sells for 4.90 rupees (9.5 US cents), while generic diazepam costs only 4 cents, 122 times cheaper.
Mr Goonaratne is urging doctors to issue prescriptions under generic names and is calling for government intervention for prices of "life-or-death medicines at generic drug prices." he has also published a booklet listing 100 different kinds of drugs that cost well below 50 cents per tablet or capsule, and an equal number that cost between 50 cents and 1 rupee.
