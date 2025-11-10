SS Pharmaceutical: half-year results

- SS Pharmaceuticals announced mid-term 1995 sales of 28.7 billion yen, up 2.7%. Operating profits were 2.5 billion yen, 44.7% higher, current profits were 2.4 billion yen, up 54.2%, and net profits advanced 50.4% to 1.1 billion yen. The increases were attributed to steady demand for allergy remedies and tonics. However, the firm notes that the full-year performance may take a hit as SS Pharma faces a special loss in the second half due to its relationship with the now defunct Cosmo Credit.
