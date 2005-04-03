Stada forecasts double-digit growth through 2005

Medium-sized German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel has said that both sales and earnings are expected to increase in double digits through this year with group profit forecast to exceed 60.0 million euros ($77.2 million). However, the company also warned that governmental health policy interventions in various national markets, including in Germany, constitute a constant challenge. Stada increased pretax profits 8% to 77.8 million euros in 2004, while net profit rose 11% to 48.5 million euros on sales up 9% at 813.5 million euros.
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