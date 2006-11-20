Stada's nine-month net income climbs 80%

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG says that its net income for the first nine months of 2006 rose 80% to 60.1 million euros ($76.9 million) from the 33.4 million euros it saw in the comparable period in 2005. The company added that this equates to earnings per share of 1.12 euros, an increase of 78%.
Stada added, however, that taking into account the impact of special effects in the opening nine months of both 2005 and 2006, its net income grew 27% to 71.5 million euros. The firm explained that 12.0 million euros of the burden of one-time effects in the period, which totalled 20.0 million euros, was due to costs relating to the closure of its US operations in the third quarter of the year.
Stada also reported revenue growth of 18% to 870.3 million euros, which it said had been driven by the performance of its generics business that contributed 609.7 million euros, up 14%. In addition, sales of the group's branded products, its second largest core segment, grew 23% to 187.9 million euros. The company's specialty pharmaceuticals operation, which focuses on the development of biosimilar products, saw a slight turnover decline (0.5%) to 18.4 million euros.
