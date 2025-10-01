Stada To Pay Highest-Ever Dividend

German drugmaker Stada is to pay its highest dividend on record for 1995 - at least 10%, according to chairman Harmut Retzlaf. Stada had a markedly successful year, with sales growth helped by a wave of flu, TV advertising and internal restructuring in which over-the-counter products and generics were hived off into independent companies. It also benefited from the strong prescribing of generics and generics market growth of 6%-7%.

Stada sales in Germany last year rose 25% and increased 23% in the group as a whole to 262 million Deutschemarks ($177.5 million). Mr Retzlaf said turnover was expected to expand by some 20% in 1996 in Germany, with group sales increasing by 30% to over 300 million marks, helped by expanding business in eastern Europe and Asia. Stada has now entirely taken over its Hong Kong company, Stada Pharmaceutical (Asia) Ltd. Production in Europe is being concentrated at Bad Vilbel in Germany.