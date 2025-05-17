Saturday 17 May 2025

Standard & Poor's Impressed With ICN

6 August 1998

Standard & Poor's has assigned its double-B rating to ICNPharmaceuticals' offering of $250 million senior notes due 2008, adding that the company's speculative grade credit profile "is characterized by an increasingly diverse pharmaceutical earnings base," though it remains subject to "relatively uncertain eastern European markets."

S&P's says that ICN is balancing its participation in developing markets, where competition is limited, with the generation of cash flow from more established, less risky, regions. ICN has also benefited from product acquisitions and the licensing-in of more mature drugs which are of less interest to the major pharmaceutical companies.

Rebetron To Boost Earnings The outlook for ICN is positive, claim the bankers, who say that the recent US Food and Drug Administration approval for Rebetron, the product combining of ICN-developed ribavirin and Schering-Plough's interferon alfa-2b, to treat hepatitis C (Marketletter June 15), should provide ICN with additional earnings and cash flow supportive of a rating upgrade.

