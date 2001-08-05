Sunday 6 April 2025

Stanford Genome to use Pyrosequencing technology

5 August 2001

The Stanford Genome Technology Center, one of the US National Institutesof Health's genome centers, has ordered a high-throughput DNA sequencing system from Sweden's Pyrosequencing. The Center already uses the Swedish firm's moderate-throughput PSQ 96 System for genetic analysis, but has made a further commitment to the PTP, which is said to offer a fully-automated high-throughput process that incorporates robotics for sample preparation.

