Stanford Rook signs autoimmune pact

Stanford Rook Holdings of the UK has licensed rights to animmunotherapeutic technology with utility in a broad range of autoimmune disorders to Corixa of the USA. Corixa has rights to develop the technology, based on a delipidated, deglycolipidated Mycobacterium vaccae (DDMV) strain, for psoriasis, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Corixa also has an option to license related products for three additional autoimmune diseases. The company is now testing a formulation of DDMV, called PVAC, in psoriasis patients in the Philippines.
