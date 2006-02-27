Statins show potential as AD drugs

Data from recent studies, published in Neurology (2005; 65: 1388-1394) and J Neurology Neurosurgery Psychiatry 2005; 62:217-24), suggest that statins may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. These articles build on previous publications which discussed cholesterol-lowering drugs and AD.
US firm Nymox Pharma holds the patent rights for the use of statins in AD, including in patients at risk of AD due to vascular-related disease risk factors.
