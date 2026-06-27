Saturday 27 June 2026
About
Contact
Login
VC & Investment
M&A
AI
Podcasts
News
Pharmaceutical News
Biotechnology News
Generics News
Biosimilars news
In Brief
Legal
Company Pages
In The Boardroom
Insights
Analysis
Special Report
Interviews
Expert View
From Our Correspondent
One To Watch Companies
Digital Pharma
Pharma Leaders
Regulatory
FDA
EMA
Pricing, Reimbursement and Access
Regulation
Government Affairs
Trump Administration
Therapy Areas
Dermatologicals
Oncology
Neurological
Rare Diseases
Hematology
Cardio Vascular
Diabetes
Cell And Gene Therapy
Conferences
JPM Healthcare Conference
ESMO
ASCO
ASH
EULAR
AAIC
EASD
Conference News
Ones to Watch
About
Contact
Newsletter
Sign in
Subscribe
Subscribe
Stefan König
Merz Therapeutics
Chief Executive Officer
Global healthcare leader with senior experience across clinical-stage development, commercial and business development. Joined Merz in 2023.
Latest Company News
Merz bets on China Parkinson’s market with Kvvit licensing deal
2 June 2026
Merz Therapeutics names Dan Staner as president, Region Europe
2 February 2026
Acorda files for voluntary Chapter 11 Protection
3 April 2024
Merz splits into three with vow to target US medical aesthetics market
13 November 2019
FDA approves neurotoxin for excessive drooling in adults
4 July 2018
Merz nabs Allergan exec to head US neurosciences business
15 August 2017
Alzheimer's study finds 750% improvement with intensive program of care
17 July 2017
FDA approves new indication for Merz's Xeomin
24 December 2015
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026
| Headless Content Management with
Blaze