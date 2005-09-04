Stems Cell gains license of California processing facility

StemCells of the USA says that it has received a manufacturing license for its cell processing facility from the State of California Department of Health Services, Food and Drug Branch. This enables the company to use its proprietary neural-cell therapy product, HuCNS-SC, which is made at its licensed facility, in clinical trials.

"Acquiring this license is another milestone in our progress toward beginning our first human clinical trial," said chief executive Martin McGlynn. In addition, he said, "the California location of the facility improves our position as a potential recipient of Proposition 71 funds."

He went on to say: "as we previously announced, the company filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration to begin a clinical trial of our human neural stem cells for the treatment of Batten disease, a rare and fatal neurodegenerative genetic condition affecting infants and children. The trial is on clinical hold pending a complete response acceptable to the FDA. As previously announced, we remain on track to submit our complete response letter, in the form of an IND amendment, to the FDA this quarter."