Stent study shows no significant differences in safety or efficacy

The USA-based Boston Scientific Corp has welcomed the results from an independent, multicenter registry that further demonstrates the safety and efficacy of the firm's Taxus Express 2 paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent.

Analysis of data from patients who have completed a nine-month follow-up assessment showed a numerical trend favoring the Taxus stent over Johnson & Johnson's Cypher sirolimus-eluting stent in the reduction of major cardiovascular events and target revascularization. The firm added that, based on the data collected so far, both types of stent demonstrate similar safety and efficacy at nine months and, when data is adjusted to reflect the increased complexity of the Taxus stent, the indication favors the Boston Scientific product, but not to a level of statistical-significance.