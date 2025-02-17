Sth Africa Employers Baulk At Health Insurance Plan

Business South Africa, a federation of employers' organizations and thecountry's largest business group, has asked a local court to stop parliamentary consideration of a bill to regulate corporate health care insurance plans.
The law would drive up company costs and undermine the financial viability of corporate contributions to employee health insurance, the group said, adding that the bill should have been brought before the National Economic Development and Labor Council (Nedlac), which is charged with coordinating economic and labor policies in South Africa.
Court Papers Served Health Minister Nkosazana Zuma and Abe Nkomo, chairman of the National Assembly's portfolio committee on health, have been served with court papers, according to Nettie La Grange of BSA, who noted that the papers call for a court order preventing any further progress on the bill until Nedlac has considered it and reported to parliament. The government will defend its action, noted a spokesman for the Health Minister.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze