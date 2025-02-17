Sth Africa Employers Baulk At Health Insurance Plan

Business South Africa, a federation of employers' organizations and thecountry's largest business group, has asked a local court to stop parliamentary consideration of a bill to regulate corporate health care insurance plans.

The law would drive up company costs and undermine the financial viability of corporate contributions to employee health insurance, the group said, adding that the bill should have been brought before the National Economic Development and Labor Council (Nedlac), which is charged with coordinating economic and labor policies in South Africa.

Court Papers Served Health Minister Nkosazana Zuma and Abe Nkomo, chairman of the National Assembly's portfolio committee on health, have been served with court papers, according to Nettie La Grange of BSA, who noted that the papers call for a court order preventing any further progress on the bill until Nedlac has considered it and reported to parliament. The government will defend its action, noted a spokesman for the Health Minister.