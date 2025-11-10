Sth Africa Pharma Firms' Essential List Concerns

While the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa accepts the need for an Essential Drugs List in the public sector as a means of managing the growth of health care costs and broadening access via a primary health care system, it feels that the government should reconsider plans to introduce an EDL in the private sector as this is not a viable option. The industry says:

- the EDL should also not exclude public sector patients from benefiting from new technologies that can enhance compliance and reduce the need for hospitalization and surgical procedures; and

- the need for generic substitution in the interest of reducing costs is accepted, but the industry believes it is in the interest of patients that the responsibility for the choice of therapy should remain with the doctor. Doctors should authorize substitution in writing, or specify the generic on the script.