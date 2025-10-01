Still No Answers On Lorex At Synthelabo

The future of Synthelabo in the USA is still undecided in relation to the French firm's stake in the US joint venture Lorex, in which Synthelabo has a 49% holding and Monsanto's Searle 51%.
Synthelabo has a right to acquire some or all of the stake it does not hold from Searle by the year 2000 (Marketletters passim). The firm's chairman, Herve Guerin, said at a meeting in Paris, France, to announce nine-month sales and six-month financial results, that negotiations are ongoing with Searle, but he would not be drawn on how a deal might be reached and what form it might take. However, Mr Guerin did say that profits were the first consideration in this situation and that "we are not going to jeopardize this just for the sake of a presence in the USA."
Ambien Sales Reach $212 Mill Stilnox (zolpidem), Synthelabo's hypnotic agent, is marketed by Lorex under the trade name Ambien in the USA and achieved strong sales there estimated at $212 million for the first nine months of the year. Turnover by the joint venture amounted to $220 million in the nine-month period. Group sales in the USA were estimated to have risen 33% to 763 million French francs ($147.3 million). Synthelabo said it is hoping for growth of between 35% and 45% in the USA for the full year, with turnover reaching around $280 million.
